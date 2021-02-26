Destiny 2 Reveals Release Window For Long Overdue Feature

✖

For years at this point, Destiny 2 fans have been pleading with developer Bungie to find a way to bring crossplay functionality to the popular first-person shooter. While Bungie has previously promised that the feature would be on its way at some point this year, a more defined released window had yet to be revealed. Fortunately, this has now changed thanks to a recent update from the studio.

As mentioned in the latest Destiny 2 blog on Bungie’s website, crossplay was touched on briefly, and with it, we were given a better idea of when to see it roll out. Specifically, crossplay will be added to Destiny 2 during Season 15 of the game. If you’re not clued in to when this would be, well, I can’t blame you. Following seasonal content drops can get confusing. In short, Season 15 is set to begin at an undetermined date later this fall.

“With Crossplay, you’ll be able to play with all your friends no matter what platform you call home,” Bungie said in its write up about the feature. “And don’t worry, we won’t be matching console and PC players together in the Crucible unless PC players specifically invite their console friends to play with them in the PC Crucible pools.”

If you find yourself worrying that crossplay could get pushed back, that doesn’t sound very likely. In fact, Bungie is placing such an emphasis on crossplay’s addition to Destiny 2 this year that the studio ended up delaying the game’s next expansion. Originally slated to release in 2021, The Witch Queen add-on for Destiny 2 was also recently announced to now be coming in 2022 instead.

And if you can’t wait all the way until the fall to test out crossplay, you should have a chance to give the feature a go a bit earlier. Bungie also said that it will be trying the feature out in a handful of alpha phases during Season 14. So if you’re a regular Destiny 2 player, just stay up to date in the future and you should be able to opt-in to these alphas for yourself.

If you're looking to get in on the Destiny 2 action right now, though, the game is still available via PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can also keep up to date on all of our future coverage of the title right here.

Are you excited to finally see crossplay coming to Destiny 2 later in the year? Be sure to let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.