Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Delayed

Bungie had intended to release the next expansion for Destiny 2, entitled The Witch Queen, later on in 2021, but this will no longer be coming to fruition. The studio announced today on its blog that The Witch Queen has now been officially delayed until 2022. The news is sure to be upsetting for some fans, but Bungie believes this is the best course of action for the future of Destiny 2.

Explaining why the studio opted to push The Witch Queen back, it was that this expansion is vital to everything that Bungie wants to do in the future and, as such, needs a bit more time in order to make it right. “As we’ve been developing The Witch Queen, we realized that we needed this release to be the first of many moments crucial to the story of Destiny.” Bungie’s dev team said in the blog. “With so much leading to and dependent on what happens in The Witch Queen, we wanted to make sure that we gave ourselves enough time to build out this journey in the right way, starting with an exceptional first chapter in The Witch Queen.”

One of the other major reasons Bungie said it opted for this delay is because it allows the team to build out some more important aspects of Destiny 2 first. Much of this includes an overhaul to PvP, the addition of crossplay, and many other aspects. Lastly, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has played a part in all of this as well and Bungie wants to ensure that its staff can remain safe.

“Making this choice is not one we took lightly. Believe me, as someone close to The Witch Queen’s progress, there's no one more than us that wants to get it out as soon as it’s ready,” the post went on to say. “But at the end of the day, we know we’re making this call for The Witch Queen and future chapters in Destiny 2 for all the right reasons, ones that puts our team first and our game at the quality bar we strive for ourselves.”

Moving forward, Bungie has said that it will start to share more about Destiny 2: The Witch Queen in “late summer” of 2021. Whenever we hear more about the expansion at that time, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop. Until then, Destiny 2 and its most recent expansion, Beyond Light, are able to be played on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia.

