Destiny 2 to Finally Receive Much-Requested Feature in 2021

Destiny 2 fans have been pleading with Bungie to add crossplay to the popular shooter for quite some time now, and thankfully, it’s finally on the way according to the developer. Despite not being added to the game any time soon, the developer has today confirmed that crossplay will start rolling out next year.

In a new blog post on Bungie’s website, Destiny 2’s Assistant Game Director Joe Blackburn provided some new insight into what players can expect from the co-op focused first-person shooter down the road. While much of the blog is focused on how rewards will be altered in-game, Blackburn also confirmed that crossplay is indeed something that will be hitting Destiny 2 within the coming calendar year.

If you’re uncertain of what this means or why it would be considered a big deal, this feature will at long last allow players across all of Destiny 2’s platforms to play with one another. Whether you’re on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC, Google Stadia, or any of the last-gen consoles, all Destiny 2 players will soon be able to squad up with one another regardless of where they might be located.

The biggest downside of this announcement though is that, as of right now, we still don’t know at what point in 2021 crossplay might begin to arrive. For now, Bungie has simply said that the whole year is in play, meaning that any sort of specific window still has yet to be narrowed. Then again, given the fact that Bungie is already talking about its impending arrival, a release in the first half of the year seems quite possible.

When it comes to other things that Destiny 2 is planned to receive in the future, Bungie also mentioned that two new Strikes will be added to the game in Season 13. Additionally, Season 13 will also have DDOS protection coming for all platforms alongside three new pieces of exotic armor. Lastly, the iconic Vault of Glass raid is set to make a return, which will surely please fans who have been playing since the original Destiny launched all the way back in 2014.

As for Destiny 2 right now, the game is currently playable across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

