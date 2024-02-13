Destiny 2 Gives New Mass Effect Items Away for Free to All Players

Bungie and BioWare have teamed up to give Destiny 2 players an array of cosmetics tied to Mass Effect for no cost whatsoever. At the end of this past month, Bungie revealed that it would soon be adding a ton of new gear associated with Mass Effect into Destiny 2, marking the title's latest collaboration with another major gaming franchise. And while not all of these Mass Effect items are free to own, a select group of items are available to all players for nothing.

As of today, Bungie has pushed out the "Alliance Requisitions Bundle" to Destiny 2 that is up for grabs at no cost. This bundle contains the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate Ship, and the Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow. The ship and Sparrow are both modeled to look similar to the Normandy and Mako vehicles from the Mass Effect series. Conversely, this Ghost shell is meant to resemble Edi, who is a character that appeared in Mass Effect 3. All in all, this is a pretty fantastic giveaway and is one that Mass Effect fans specifically should love.

Inspired by Commander Shepard, Garrus Vakarian, Liara T'Soni and the Systems Alliance, along with accessory items available for all players at no cost.



Live today in Destiny 2.



The catch with this situation is that not every item associated with Mass Effect is free to obtain in Destiny 2. For those looking to really show off their love for BioWare's sci-fi RPG series, three new skins are also up for grabs. Hunters can purchase an armor set that is meant to look like Garrus Vakarian, Warlocks have one based off of Liara T'Soni, and Titans have one that looks like Commander Shepard. There is also one "Flux Dance" emote in the store and a finished titled "Omni Strike." As for the cost of all of this, each armor set retails for 2,000 Silver, which is the equivalent of $19.99. The Flux Dance emote is then 1,200 Silver, and the finisher is 1,000 Silver.

Moving forward, the next major expansion for Destiny 2 is still a ways off. Originally slated to launch this month, Destiny 2: The Final Shape was delayed by Bungie near the end of 2023 and now won't release until June 4, 2024. Although Bungie hasn't talked much about what will happen to Destiny 2 after The Final Shape, it's assumed by many fans that this could be one of the last major expansions that the game will ever see.