New Destiny 2 Feature Finally Lets Players Redo Their Character Customizations

After some time off to celebrate the winter holidays, Bungie is back with a new This Week in Destiny. With Destiny 2: The Final Shape on the horizon, the developers don't seem to be slowing down work on smaller patches. In fact, this week the team announced that it is currently putting the finishing touches on a future Destiny 2 update that will finally give fans a feature they've been asking about for years. While we don't have a firm release date, Bungie announced that players will be able to change the customization options on their Guardian before The Final Shape releases.

Destiny 2 This Week in Destiny January 18 Update

This Week In Destiny:



🐲 Riven's Wishes, Moments of Triumph 2023, and a 500k Glimmer Cap on Jan 30

🎭 Character Recustomization details

👻 FotL 2024 Armor Voting

💖 @BungieLove's Game2Give begins today

New @PrimeGaming drop



Again, we don't have a firm release date for the feature Bungie calls Character Recustomization. However, when it does launch, players will be able to "change the body type, face, hair/head, and markings, it won't be possible to change from one origin to another (i.e., Human, Exo, or Awoken)." On top of that, Bungie is resetting the Synthweave bounty cap to give players an even better chance to give themselves a new look when the feature goes live.

The new Recustomization isn't the only thing Bungie announced with the latest TWID. The team also let players know that they'll be getting new weekly pursuits on January 30. That's coming as part of the current season, and Bungie also says that the Moment of Triumph 2023 on the same day. Plus, January 30 will give players a big boost on their Glimmer wallet, upping it to 500,000.

Bungie is also looking ahead to the upcoming Festival of the Lost. This spooky event will soon send players an email letting them vote between good and evil wizards, with the winner's announcement coming soon after. In the blog post, the team shared concept art of the two different types, and they look stunning.

Players also have several pieces of real-world merch on the horizon. That includes a new Riven of a Thousand Voices plushie, as well as the return of the Game2Give charity event. Players will be able to purchase shirts, hoodies, and a Yeti water bottle as part of the event. Bungie also announced the new Prime Gaming rewards for this month, which includes a new emote and several customization options.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Release Date

Originally, The Final Shape was scheduled for next month, but the developers had to push it back. Instead, Destiny 2 players can expect the next expansion on June 4. As the culmination of ten years of storytelling, it is a highly anticipated event. Bungie wants to make sure that it gets everything right, so it's taking some extra time to iron out all of the details and make sure The Final Shape is in a great place before sending it out of the door.