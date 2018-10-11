‘Destiny 2’ Festival of the Lost Rewards Revealed

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost kicks off on October 16th with a new questline, sweet new loot, and even another mission for justice! Like any time-event, there is exclusive gear to earn only available for a limited amount of time and the team over at Bungie just revealed what players have to look forward to!

The above Horror Story Legendary Auto Rifle is available during the Amanda Holliday event and can be purchased with the awarded Fragmented Souls. That same form of payment can also be used to purchase the masks specific to this event as well.

Bungie added, “Alongside the Festival of the Lost rewards from Amanda Holliday and the Festival of the Lost Triumphs, players will earn an Ephemeral Engram every time they fill their XP bar after achieving the max character level. Players will receive this engram in addition to the Steadfast Engram, which effectively awards players double Bright Engrams for the duration of Festival of the Lost. Players may also purchase Ephemeral Engrams from Tess Everis in the Tower, if they so choose.”

“Tess will also feature rewards from the Ephemeral Engram on the Bright Dust store throughout the event, for those wishing to purchase specific items directly.”

Festival of the Lost officially begins on October 16 and will end on November 6, 2018. You can learn even more about the seasonal event with our previous breakdown here.

“For Guardians, death is usually a temporary condition, no more dangerous than a splinter and forgotten just as quickly. Even after Eva Levante first brought the City’s traditions to the Tower with Festival of the Lost, it was less a time for remembrance and more of an irreverent celebration.

The last year has changed everything. The Red Legion razed the Last City. Countless Guardians were lost. Despite victories on Mercury and Mars, morale in the Tower is low after the fall of a legend: Cayde-6. This year, death has not passed us by. It has come to stay.”

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.