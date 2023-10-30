Destiny 2: The Final Shape Expansion Reportedly Delayed

A new report has claimed that The Final Shape, the next expansion for Destiny 2, has been delayed. Just a couple of months back, Bungie announced the launch date for The Final Shape, which was set to arrive at the end of February 2024. Now, in the wake of layoffs that have today hit Bungie, it seems that the next sizable expansion for Destiny 2 won't be releasing until the middle portion of this coming year.

According to Bloomberg, Destiny 2: The Final Shape has been internally delayed from its February release date and will now be launching in June 2024. Currently, Bungie itself hasn't confirmed that this information is accurate, but these details are said to come from anonymous sources at the company. If this delay is true, it would then explain the reason behind the layoffs that have impacted many at Bungie.

"The Final Shape looms—a nightmarish calcification of reality into the Witness's twisted design. Embark on a perilous journey into the heart of the Traveler, rally the Vanguard, and end the War of Light and Darkness," says Bungie official description of the expansion. "Defeating the Witness will require untold power. Arc Hunters, Void Titans, and Solar Warlocks; master a new Super within your arsenal and confront oblivion. Adventure through an impossible landscape that bends time and space. Follow the Witness and behold what lies within the Traveler."

A delay for The Final Shape is potentially a bigger deal for Bungie than it might be for many other developers. The reason for this is because Destiny 2's annualized support typically hinges on the release of a new expansion at the start of a calendar year. Following this DLC's arrival, Bungie then rolls out new content for Destiny 2 in the coming 12 months as part of successive seasons. With The Final Shape now potentially delayed, it could greatly impact the larger plans that Bungie might have for Destiny 2 throughout all of 2024.

As mentioned, Bungie itself has yet to confirm that Destiny 2: The Final Shape has been pushed back just yet. If the studio does happen to share any new details in the near future, though, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.