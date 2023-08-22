Destiny 2: The Final Shape Release Date Announced With First Trailer

As part of today's "Destiny Showcase" event, Bungie has announced the launch date for Destiny 2: The Final Shape. At the start of every year, Bungie tends to release its latest major expansion for Destiny 2 as a way of kicking off the annual round of content that will come to the ongoing multiplayer shooter. In 2024, this trend will continue once again as The Final Shape will roll out in the first months of the year.

Divulged alongside the first trailer for The Final Shape, the next big add-on for Destiny 2 was revealed to be releasing on February 27, 2024. Unlike past expansions, The Final Shape is set to be the culmination of of the expansive story that Bungie has been telling throughout its "Light and Darkness Saga" over the years. With this in mind, The Final Shape could be the final major expansion that Destiny 2 receives before Bungie opts to potentially release another sequel, although this hasn't been confirmed just yet.

The Final Shape — a nightmarish calcification of reality into the Witness's twisted design.



Embark on a perilous journey into the heart of the Traveler, rally the Vanguard, and end the War of Light and Darkness.



Become Legend // February 27, 2024.



🔺 https://t.co/RkESfDVi0U pic.twitter.com/ae1mNvq8x4 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 22, 2023

While The Final Shape itself will tell its own big story, as mentioned, this expansion will only mark the beginning of a ton of new content for Destiny 2 that will begin rolling out over the course of 2024. Bungie has yet to detail what some of this future content will look like, but it has once again made a version of The Final Shape available that will also include the "Annual Pass" for Destiny 2. Those that opt to purchase this edition of the DLC will be able to experience all of the new content that Bungie will release throughout 2024 in addition to The Final Shape when it arrives in February. Additionally, those that pre-order this version of The Final Shape will receive an Exotic Fusion Rifle, Legendary Emblem, an Exotic Ghost skin, and an Exotic Emote that can be used in D2.

