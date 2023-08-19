Destiny 2 Creator Hiring for "Comedic" New Game

Bungie appears to be working on another non-Destiny project with a focus on comedic elements. Bungie is one of the most renowned developers out there, having made a name for itself under Microsoft with the Halo franchise. After a decade of doing almost nothing besides Halo, Bungie had aspirations for more and broke away from Microsoft, opting to team up with Activision to make Destiny. The game was a success, but the partnership with Activision caused a lot of behind-the-scenes drama before Bungie opted to once again go independent. After operating on its own for a while, Bungie eventually agreed to be acquired by PlayStation while still having a great deal of control to do as it pleases and make games besides Destiny, including the recently-announced reboot of Marathon.

With that said, it seems like more Destiny and Marathon aren't the only projects at Bungie. Bungie has teased the new project to attract new hires, stating that it's "inspired by several genres in a brand-new, science-fantasy universe" and is "wrapped up in a lighthearted, comedic world." It also bizarrely noted that it draws inspiration from "frog-type games"... whatever that means! Bungie is hiring an art director for this "incubation" project and it sounds like it'll be vastly different from anything the studio has done before. Given this is in an "incubation" stage, it sounds like it's very early days and could be years before we see anything from it. However, Bungie seems to be wanting to branch out from being known as the Destiny studio as much as possible.

One of our favorite incubation projects is a team-based action game inspired by several genres in a brand-new, science-fantasy universe.



It draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games, wrapped up in a lighthearted, comedic world. — Bungie (@Bungie) August 18, 2023

As of right now, the project has no known name. Bungie is a very talented team and has a lot of resources from PlayStation at its disposal, so it'll be interesting to see how this project turns out. It also shows that Bungie doesn't want to do just FPS games anymore and has a hunger to really diversify its talents.

