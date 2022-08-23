Destiny 2: Lightfall Release Date Revealed by Bungie

Bungie has today revealed the release date for Destiny 2: Lightfall, which is the next major expansion for the ongoing multiplayer first-person shooter. For the past few weeks, Bungie has been teasing that it would unveil new details related to the future of Destiny 2 during its "Destiny 2 Showcase" event. And as today's presentation began, Bungie wasted no time in detailing more about what Ligthfall will have in store.

To kick off the Destiny 2 Showcase today, Bungie revealed the first trailer for Lightfall. The video itself highlighted some of the new abilities that players will be able to use in the game while also placing a focus on the villains at the center of this story. At the conclusion of the trailer, it was confirmed that Destiny 2: Lightfall will launch early next year on February 28, 2023. When it does arrive, it will be coming to all platforms which includes PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Our end begins.



Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives Feb 28, 2023.https://t.co/856URKrJ8R pic.twitter.com/MUfZLv4UEl — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 23, 2022

For a prolonged period of time, Bungie has been building Destiny 2's story toward the narrative that will be told in Lightfall. In a general sense, Lightfall is being pitched as the end of the ongoing battle between light and dark. As such, a number of key moments from past expansions and seasons in Destiny 2 will finally be coming to a head with Lightfall.

As mentioned, Lightfall will also be introducing a number of new gameplay mechanics to Destiny 2 as well. Shown off in the trailer, one of those new abilities takes the form of a grappling hook that players can utilize. Not only can this hook be used to more quickly get around the map, but it can also be used as a weapon to take down foes. In short, this looks like one of the coolest and most unique abilities that Bungie has added to Destiny 2 in the game's history.

What do you think about Destiny 2: Lightfall based on what we have seen so far? Are you going to be picking up the expansion for yourself when it launches next year? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.