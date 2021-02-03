Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Trailer Released by Bungie

✖

Bungie has released an all-new trailer for Destiny 2's Season of the Chosen, which is set to kick-off on February 9th. The trailer gives fans a glimpse at this season's narrative, as well as some of the new gameplay elements that players can expect to see. Things kick-off with Empress Caiatl demanding fealty from Zavala following the defeat of the Hive God. While the enemy has been pushed back, the Hive remains, and Caiatl seeks an alliance to crush them. Zavala spurns her however, and this season will see the Guardians once again at war with the Cabal, as a result.

The new trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

An Empress has emerged from the ashes. Season of the Chosen // Feb 9, 2021https://t.co/GfembGuePl pic.twitter.com/1YdI7fTQL3 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 2, 2021

Season of the Chosen marks the 13th season of Destiny 2, and it seems that fans will have quite a bit to enjoy, throughout. The Battlegrounds will see players engage in three-player matchmade activities where they must engage with the chosen forces of Caiatl in ritual combat. Fans of the original Destiny will be happy to see the Devil's Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strikes return at the start of Season of the Chosen, while a new Proving Grounds Strike will release on March 23rd for those that own the Season Pass, and March 30th for all other players.

Regardless of whether or not players opt to purchase the Season Pass, it seems that Season of the Chosen will offer a hefty amount of new content. Owners of the Season Pass will automatically receive the Praefectus Armor Set, as well as the Ticuu's Divination Exotic Bow. Outside of these items, players will be able to unlock more than 25 new weapons through the loot pool, including Exotic, Legendary, and Ritual options. This season will also see the return of the Prismatic Recaster and Umbral Decoder, allowing players to focus Umbral Engrams into their desired rewards.

All in all, it seems like Destiny 2 fans should have quite a bit to enjoy throughout Season 13! The season will run through May 11th.

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

