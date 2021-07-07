Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Expansion Reveal Announced

✖

Destiny 2 players have known about one of the game’s upcoming expansions called “The Witch Queen” for a while now ever since it was announced in June 2020, and it won’t be long now until we learn much more about it. Bungie announced on Wednesday plans to show off The Witch Queen on August 24th, a Tuesday that’s just over a month away now. The teaser for the event confirmed the date with an ominous “survive the truth” line attached to the announcement.

Bungie tweeted about the plans for the Destiny 2 reveal with a no-frills tweet from the game’s account. It included the tagline above, a confirmation that this would indeed be a showcase, and the August 24th date. While nothing about The Witch Queen was explicitly mentioned, the logo shown in the middle is the same one used to promote the expansion previously, so we know what to expect from the showcase.

We don’t know when, exactly, it’ll happen, however, since a specific time wasn’t given. With still over a month to go before the event, those kinds of details should be shared between now and the reveal. It’ll likely be on YouTube and Twitch at a minimum for those planning on watching it live, but you’ll of course be able to rewatch it afterwards to look over all the details you might’ve missed.

The Witch Queen was revealed after Bungie announced the Beyond Light expansion and was originally supposed to release in 2021 before it was delayed to early 2022. Bungie announced the delay of the expansion back in February when it became evident that the game wouldn’t hit its 2021 release window and explained why it had to make the “difficult but important decision” to delay the game’s next big content release.

“As we’ve been developing The Witch Queen, we realized that we needed this release to be the first of many moments crucial to the story of Destiny,” Bungie said previously about the expansion’s delay. “With so much leading to and dependent on what happens in The Witch Queen, we wanted to make sure that we gave ourselves enough time to build out this journey in the right way, starting with an exceptional first chapter in The Witch Queen.”

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be shown off on August 24th during an expansion of the showcase. A release date beyond early 2022 has not yet been announced.