Destiny 2 Unleashes Adrenaline Pumping Live-Action Trailer

It’s almost time to jump in and partake in the intergalactic struggle to take back what’s yours, Guardians. Destiny 2 launches on consoles on September 6, and Bungie just put together an epic live-action trailer that will get your adrenaline pumping. It’ll also have you laughing out loud — it packs a log of emotion into a two-minute window. Check it out above!

“Everything you love about Earth is gone. Except for the Last City. And now a psycho rhino named Ghaul is coming to take that away too. On September 6, it’s time to grab some big guns, unite our scattered heroes, and take back our home.”

Well we knew Cayde-6 was going to steal the show, and we knew that there was going to be a Beastie Boys track. There’s always a Beastie Boys track, and with any new video game or movie trailer there’s typically a 50-50 chance that it’s going to eb ‘Sabotage.’ Even though we got exactly what we were expecting to get, we came away pumped as hell for next week’s launch.

Console players will finally be able to link up with their old communities and jump back into the raid and crucible scene on the sixth, but those of you looking forward to playing Destiny 2 at 4K or 60fps on PC are going to have to wait just a little longer. The PC version is launching on October 24, which isn’t a significant delay, but it’s enough to make the choice between the two versions absolutely agonizing. Do you want to play next week, or do you want to hold off for mouse and keyboard controls and upgraded performance? Is the dramatic bump in frame rate enough to get you to leave behind your old Destiny buds stuck on console? Many players are asking themselves these questions right now.

Either way, it’s going to be a hell of a ride. We’ll be there with you guys next week, eager to dive in, so stay tuned for our coverage.