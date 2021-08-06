Destiny 2: Xur Location for August 6-10

✖

Yes, it's that time of the week once again. Friday has come around which means that Xur has again reappeared in Destiny 2 with an array of new gear to sell players. And if you're wondering where you can find Xur or what he might have in his shop this week, then you've come to the right place.

When it comes to Xur's location in Destiny 2 this week, he has made the trek back to Nessus. As usual on this planet, you can find him in the Watcher's Grave Section of the map. Once you travel to this area, you should be able to find Xur standing prominently on a tree. This is one of Xur's most visited locales, so there's a good chance you may have seen him here before.

As for what he has on hand, here's what you can find in Xur's inventory from now until August 10:

Skyburner's Oath (29 Legendary Shards) : This is a pretty unique scout rifle that comes with a litany of different abilities. The weapon is more powerful when you aim down sight while firing. Conversely, if you fire it from your hip you'll be able to blast grenades about. It's a fun gun to use, so pick it up if you're looking to spice up your encounters.

: This is a pretty unique scout rifle that comes with a litany of different abilities. The weapon is more powerful when you aim down sight while firing. Conversely, if you fire it from your hip you'll be able to blast grenades about. It's a fun gun to use, so pick it up if you're looking to spice up your encounters. Ophidia Spathe (23 Legendary Shards) : Hunters this week can look to pick up a chest piece in the form of the Ophidia Spathe. The armor primarily gives Hunters the ability to throw two knives at a time before recharging the ability. It's straightforward, but can be fun for those that like to play in a different style.

: Hunters this week can look to pick up a chest piece in the form of the Ophidia Spathe. The armor primarily gives Hunters the ability to throw two knives at a time before recharging the ability. It's straightforward, but can be fun for those that like to play in a different style. Severance Enclosure (23 Legendary Shards) : Titans also have a chest piece on offer this week with the Severance Enclosure. Essentially, this piece of armor allows elemental melee kills to result in a large explosion. It's a fun item to pick up if you're looking to truly cause some chaos.

: Titans also have a chest piece on offer this week with the Severance Enclosure. Essentially, this piece of armor allows elemental melee kills to result in a large explosion. It's a fun item to pick up if you're looking to truly cause some chaos. Eye of Another World (23 Legendary Shards): Lastly, Warlocks can snag a helmet this week with Eye of Another World. While it might not have a flashy ability, the Eye of Another World increases the cooldown times for your grenade, melee, and Rift attacks, meaning that it's highly useful.

And that's all for this week! What do you think about Xur's current inventory? Are you going to cop anything this weekend? Let me know either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.