Destroy All Humans! Remake Developer's Next Game Leaked

Black Forest Games is the German studio behind the recent Destroy All Humans! remakes. The team is also behind original games like Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams and Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back, along with the Titan Quest remake. Because of its pedigree, Black Forest was able to get 2.2 million Euros from the German government for Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed. Now, it seems that the studio is set to do one better, as it has been revealed that it has secured 3.16 million Euros for its next project that's currently codenamed Super Shotgun.

The news comes from EmbracerInvestor on Twitter, which is an account dedicated to covering the Embracer Group. Fans will remember that Black Forest Games was Embraced a few years ago. While we don't know too much about what the game will be outside of the codename, we do know that it's currently planned to release in May 2025. Obviously, that's a little less than two years away, so things will likely change over the course of development, but it is promising that the team's budget has increased for this project.

What will be more interesting is whether or not this will be an original project for Black Forest Games. The studio was founded by several ex-employees of Spellbound Entertainment after that studio filed for insolvency. Since then, the only game the studio has made that isn't at least based on a previous property was the middling Fade to Silence in 2019. That said, after successfully porting the Destroy All Humans! franchise, it might be ready to take another crack at developing something totally original.

We aren't likely to know more any time soon, unfortunately. As mentioned, the game won't be out for at least a few years. We may see some hints this fall if Black Forest Games and the Embracer Group are both confident in the game, but it's more likely we'll need to wait until summer 2024 before we hear anything. Of course, if you're a fan of the Embracer Group's massive catalog, there will, without question, be a ton of games to play while you wait.