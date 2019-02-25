‘Detective Pikachu’ Wants to Hear You Say “Pika Pika”

Detective Pikachu is asking its fans to say “Pika Pika” ahead of its new trailer release tomorrow.

Earlier today, Warner Bros. released a short teaser trailer for Detective Pikachu ahead of the release a full length trailer on Tuesday. The end of the teaser invites fans to say #PikaPika and to tag the movie’s Twitter account for a chance to be featured.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com confirmed that Warner Bros is looking for video submissions of fans saying “Pika Pika” via Twitter. Fans can submit their videos using the #PikaPika hashtag and by tagging @DetPikachuMovie on Twitter.

We’re not sure what the movies will be used for, but we do know that the Detective Pikachu marketing team is very active on Twitter and regularly retweets fan art of the movie’s cuddly lead character.

Tomorrow’s trailer release should give fans a better idea of the upcoming live action Pokemon movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the voice of a gruff Pikachu that solves mysteries and Justice Smith as his human partner. We’ve only gotten a single full length trailer to date, along with a couple of TV spots that showed off Pokemon like Lickitung and Snubbull. There’s over 800 Pokemon, so there’s still plenty that we haven’t seen in all their CGI glory.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for Detective Pikachu, as the movie comes out on May 10th.



—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!