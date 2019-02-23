New ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Coming Soon

A new Detective Pikachu trailer was recently approved by a Canadian agency, a sign that we could get more new footage of the upcoming live action Pokemon movie.

Earlier this week, Consumer Protection BC approved a new Detective Pikachu movie trailer. Consumer Protection BC is responsible for licensing and rating movies in the province of British Columbia and is one of the Canadian equivalents of the Motion Picture Association of America, which rates movies in the United States.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To date, we’ve only had one full trailer for Detective Pikachu, the live action Pokemon movie starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of a talking Pikachu who solves crimes with his human partner, along with a couple of thirty second teasers that have also provided a few seconds of new footage. While the trailer was well received by fans of the Pokemon franchise, the movie could probably use some more marketing if it wants to live up to the aggressive goals allegedly set by Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures.

A new trailer could also mean new looks at some new Pokemon, including the alleged villain of the movie Mewtwo. With just three months until the movie’s release in theaters, it might be time to pull back the curtain on the movie a little bit more.

Detective Pikachu will be released on May 10th.

The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”