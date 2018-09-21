‘Devil May Cry 5’ Will Have Multiplayer, According to Listing

It looks like Devil May Cry 5 is bringing even more “new” to the franchise than we originally thought because according to the game’s listing, it will have multiplayer and co-op – a first for the series.

The Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam listings all show Online Multiplayer for up to 3 players, with Online Co-Op also as an option. This is the first time the franchise has taken this route, making the latest character reveals all the more exciting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This comes just shortly after the news of the PC specs, which were also just released now that the listings are all live.

MINIMUM:

OS: WINDOWS® 7 (64-BIT Required)

WINDOWS® 7 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-4770 3.4GHz or better

Intel® Core™ i7-4770 3.4GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX760 or better

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX760 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Version 11

Storage: 35 GB available space

35 GB available space

Additional Notes: *Controllers recommended *Internet connection required for game activation.

RECOMMENDED:

OS: WINDOWS® 7 (64-BIT Required)

WINDOWS® 7 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-4770 3.4GHz or better

Intel® Core™ i7-4770 3.4GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX960 or better

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX960 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Version 11

Storage: 35 GB available space

35 GB available space

Additional Notes: *Controllers recommended *Internet connection required for game activation.

For more on the game itself, “The Devil you know returns in this brand new entry in the over-the-top action series. Prepare to get downright demonic with this signature blend of high-octane stylized action and otherworldly & original characters the series is known for. Director Hideaki Itsuno and the core team have returned to create the most insane, technically advanced and utterly unmissable action experience of this generation!”

The official description continues, “The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.”

Devil May Cry 5 makes its grand debut for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on March 8th of next year. You can also learn even more about the game with our Devil May Cry community hub here.