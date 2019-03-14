‘Devil May Cry 5’s Mature Rating Warns of Demon Tentacles and Bloody Buttocks

Devil May Cry 5 is still a couple of months out, but before it can release into the hellish wilds, the fine folk over at the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB, the organization that rates games in North America) have taken the hack-and-slash action-adventure game for a test-drive in order to determine a content rating for it.

So, what did the ESRB conclude? Well, they unsurprisingly dished out a “M” for “Mature” rating that broadly warns of blood, partial nudity, strong language, and violence, all of which sounds like the type of stuff you’d find in a Devil May Cry game.

It also makes notes of “in-game purchases,” which isn’t always a one-to-one for microtransactions, but in this case is, because we know the game has microtransactions.

The ESRB also provides the following “rating summary” for the game:

“This is an action game in which players follow the story of three heroes (Dante, Nero, V) in their quest to save the world from demons. From a third-person perspective, players use swords, guns, and special attacks (e.g., a prosthetic hand with electric bursts) to kill hordes of demons in frenetic combat. Battles are highlighted by gunfire, screams of pain, and slow-motion finishing moves/highlights. One cutscene depicts civilians screaming in pain while being impaled by demon tentacles. Blood appears frequently during combat and stains several environments. Some female characters are depicted partially nude, with their breasts and buttocks minimally covered by blood, light, or clothing. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” appear in the dialogue.”

Yup, that sounds like Devil May Cry to me. If you’ve played anything from this series, you’ll know it really earns its mature rating, unlike some games.

Devil May Cry 5 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing this, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

Running at $59.99 USD, the game is poised to release on March 8 of this year. For more news, information, and media on the highly-anticipated title, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

