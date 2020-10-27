Capcom Reveals Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Details on Xbox Series X/S

✖

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is set to release alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next month. Publisher Capcom has revealed new details about the upcoming game, and what fans can specifically expect to see on each version of Microsoft's new hardware. The publisher has revealed that both versions of the game will support framerates up to 120 fps, shorter load times, 3D audio, Turbo Mode, and the Legendary Dark Knight difficulty level. Vergil will also be playable in both versions of the game. However, there will be some differences between the two versions, as well.

According to Capcom, the Xbox Series X version of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will support 4K resolution and Direct X Ray Tracing. However, the Xbox Series S version of the game will not support Ray Tracing. The news was revealed in a Tweet from the game's official Twitter account, which can be found below.

An update on ray tracing for #DevilMayCry 5 Special Edition on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/OCRcGRw5bl — Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (@DevilMayCry) October 27, 2020

It will be interesting to see whether or not gamers embrace the Xbox Series S. While the all-digital console offers a great bargain at $299, gamers looking for a true next-gen experience might be tempted to look elsewhere, following updates such as this one. According to the Tweet from Capcom, the Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition's developers are still finding out how to fully take advantage of both consoles. However, if more developers find that they cannot get the most out of the cheaper Xbox hardware, it stands to reason that a lot of potential buyers might choose to ignore the Xbox Series X in favor of more substantial offerings.

At the end of the day, graphics aren't everything, and it seems that the Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will still offer an enjoyable experience on both versions of Xbox's next-gen hardware. Fans will just have to temper their expectations a bit on Xbox Series S.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is a launch title for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition? Are you hesitant about the Xbox Series S? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!