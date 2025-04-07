New Devil May Cry Game Potentially Leaked

A new game in the Devil May Cry series, particularly that of Devil May Cry 6, could have just leaked. While Devil May Cry remains one of the most popular action franchises ever, and even just received a new animated series on Netflix, a new video game hasn’t come about since 2019’s Devil May Cry 5. Fortunately, for those holding out hope for a return of the iconic Capcom property, there’s a chance that our first hint of Devil May Cry 6 being in the works may have just come about.

In an interview with CultureScape, longtime Dante voice actor Reuben Langdon happened to briefly mention Devil May Cry 6 by name. When talking about the history of the Devil May Cry series, Langdon invoked Devil May Cry 6 before quickly correcting himself and saying that he meant to mention Devil May Cry 5. While this could have simply been an instance of Langdon misspeaking, that hasn’t prevented the comments section in the interview from getting excited about the possibility of the actor leaking the next game in the series.

If Devil May Cry 6 is truly happening, then it would make sense for a variety of reasons. As mentioned previously, it has now been six years since Devil May Cry 5 was released, which means there has been an ample amount of time between installments. Additionally, Langdon himself would also likely be involved with DMC6 if it is happening as he has played Dante in Devil May Cry 3, Devil May Cry 4, and Devil May Cry 5. So if anyone were to know about the game being in development, it would be him.

On Capcom’s part, spinning up a new DMC game would also be logical given the amount of exposure the series is now seeing by way of the animated series. If Capcom wanted to truly capitalize on the newfound excitement surrounding Devil May Cry that has come from the Netflix TV show, then soon after releasing Devil May Cry 6 would be wise.

Per usual with instances like this, it’s important to take everything with a grain of salt. Again, Langdon could have simply brought up Devil May Cry 6 accidentally, at which point all of this speculation and excitement means nothing. Still, given how highly regarded DMC5 was, it’s likely that we’ll eventually get DMC6 on a long enough timeline.