Devil May Cry Creator Teases Next Game

After releasing Devil May Cry 5 back in 2019 and a new Special Edition of the action title for next-gen platforms only a couple months back, the game’s director is now teasing what is coming up next. While he hasn’t outright revealed what the development team at Capcom is working on, it does sound like an announcement of some sort could be coming soon.

In a new post on Twitter, Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno released a new image and statement to celebrate the new year. Itsuno started off the tweet by imploring players to give the new Vergil DLC for Devil May Cry 5 a shot if they haven’t already before then mentioning what is coming up in the future. The beloved video game creator said that his team’s next project was seemingly being developed in parallel to DMC5 and for now, it is still on track. Itsuno ended his tweet by saying that this forthcoming game is still quite far off but asked fans to be excited about its upcoming reveal.

Obviously, the big question here involves just what Itsuno and the team at Capcom are now working on. While no blatant teases are to be found in this tweet, we do have some decent guesses as to what could be coming next based on what has transpired in recent years.

Dragon’s Dogma 2, a sequel to the 2012 action-adventure title that Itsuno directed, seems to be the most likely candidate to be what is being toiled away on. In the past, Itsuno has specifically made it clear that he has been wanting to make a sequel to the game for quite some time and almost chose to do so in lieu of developing Devil May Cry 5. In addition, previous reports that have come about in recent months have claimed that Capcom is already actively developing Dragon’s Dogma 2.

While it remains to be seen if this is indeed what Capcom is creating, as Itsuno suggests, it might be a bit before we actually get it into our own hands. With it also being so far off, whatever this game ends up becoming surely won't be coming to last-gen hardware and will likely be made solely for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

