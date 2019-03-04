‘Devil May Cry 5’ Director Wants to Make ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’

Devil May Cry 5 is almost here but what some may not know is that we almost got a sequel to Dragon’s Dogma instead. Director Hideaki Itsuno has previously mentioned that his next game was a toss up of the two franchises, though now that DMC has wrapped – maybe it’s time to pivot over to the dark RPG tale?

“That was a brand new series – a lot of other stuff I’d done was already established,” said Itsuno to the folks over at Eurogamer during a recent interview. “It was one of the first real new things. And back then it still wasn’t quite so common for Capcom to do a simultaneous worldwide release, plus we were doing all this new stuff with the pawn system.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “I’ve mentioned this before, but when we started Devil May Cry 5, I’d gone to the people up top and said let me make either Devil May Cry 5 or Dragon’s Dogma 2,” he said. “I thought Devil May Cry 5would be the better choice right now, so did that. If I could, I’d love to make Dragon’s Dogma 2 – it’d be awesome.”

But now that the work is done for the latest Devil May Cry, what’s next? The director did tease something earlier this year, but was very clear to leave out specifics, “I’ve always got maybe around four different titles in mind, maybe about four different ideas that I’d love to make,” mentioned Itsuno. “But there’s a difference between the titles that I’d love to make and the titles that I think I should make next. But here we are, we’re here, and… I’m already gearing up for my next project. We can’t say what it is, but we’re looking forward to getting to work on it.”

Is it Dragon’s Dogma 2? It’s possible! For now though, it’s purely speculation as to what the next step could be.

As for Devil May Cry 5, the latest adventure begins on March 8th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. Are you excited for another battle against demons, or are you disappointed in the lack of more Dragon’s Dogma. Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!