Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series Consoles

In case you missed it, Capcom officially revealed Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition at yesterday's PlayStation 5 showcase as its first next-gen title. While it might have been announced during the PlayStation event, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is also coming to both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In fact, Capcom has confirmed that the new title will be a day one launch title for all of the above next-gen consoles. And it includes Vergil as a playable character!

"As the storied publisher’s first title on next-gen, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition comes packed with an abundance of new features and game modes powered by next-gen consoles, in addition to the heavily requested arrival of Vergil as a playable character," Capcom's press release about the announcement reads in part. "With Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Capcom is upping the ante on stylish action with the introduction of next-gen features such as ray tracing technology and enhanced 3D audio, fan-favorite modes including Turbo Mode and Legendary Dark Knight Mode, and the inclusion of Deluxe Edition and EX Color Pack content."

"This is power!" 😈 Playable Vergil

😈 Turbo Mode

😈 Legendary Dark Knight

😈 Ray Tracing@DevilMayCry 5 Special Edition launches digitally day 1 on Next-Gen. https://t.co/Ki7Gy7gWr0 pic.twitter.com/I7UggekkFm — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) September 16, 2020

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as a digital, day-one title for all three. It will cost $39.99, and physical versions are planned though no release date has been announced as of yet. Due to the exact timing of the next-gen consoles releasing, that means it will be available on the Xbox Series consoles as of November 10th and release for PlayStation 5 on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Devil May Cry 5 right here.

