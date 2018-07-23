Devolver Digital Introduces Summer Promotion For Nintendo Switch Games

Earlier this summer, Devolver Digital made quite the promise when it said it would be releasing a dozen of its games on Nintendo Switch. Now it’s making good on said promise with a new promotion.

Over on Twitter, the company has introduced its #SummerofDevolver promotion, promising to release games on what seems like a weekly basis for Nintendo’s system. The first release, Crossing Souls, is set to arrive this Thursday; and others like Broforce and Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition are following closely behind. You can see the tweet below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crossing Souls kicks off the #SummerOfDevolver on #NintendoSwitch this Thursday, July 26 with more to come all summer! pic.twitter.com/hDoOF6jqZI — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) July 23, 2018

Let’s break down each of the games that are involved with the promotion!

Enter the Gungeon: Advanced Gungeons & Draguns– This expansion arrived just a few days ago , free of charge to anyone that owns the original Enter the Gungeon. It features a number of new levels and, more importantly, guns to mow down enemies with. It’s well worth checking out if you haven’t picked it up already. Prepare for a challenge!

Crossing Souls– We reviewed this game earlier this year and found it to be a loving homage to the 80's. It arrives this Thursday with all its radical adventure intact. This is one you nostalgic gamers don't want to miss.

earlier this year and found it to be a loving homage to the 80’s. It arrives this Thursday with all its radical adventure intact. This is one you nostalgic gamers don’t want to miss. Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition– Run and gun doesn’t get much better than this, as you take on a plethora of enemies with a variety of characters. This one should arrive in the beginning of August.

Broforce– Previously announced earlier this summer, this side-scrolling shoot-a-thon features a number of memorable heroes, each with special abilities that let you take down terrorists with just a few bullets. Grab a buddy and prepare to go Bro!

Minit– Released earlier this year for consoles and PC, this top down Zelda style adventure has you dying after a minute of play, only to go back and try to complete everything in the fastest time possible. With beautiful black-and-white visuals and compelling gameplay, Minit is, ahem, well worth your time.

The Messenger– This side-scrolling ninja action game was introduced at the beginning of the year, featuring 8 and 16-bit style graphics and various difficulty settings that let you become the ultimate badass. This one doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s likely to release in the beginning of September.

So if indie games are your thing, save some room on your memory card for these gems! As for what Devolver has planned for the rest of the year, your guess is as good as ours. But, hey, a port of Shadow Warrior 2 would be fantastic.