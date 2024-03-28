Diablo 3 Season 31 Start Date Revealed With Patch Notes

While most players are focused on Diablo 4 and its upcoming addition to Xbox Game Pass, many players are still diving into its predecessor for their dungeon-crawling fix. Diablo 3 Season 30 brought back a few popular features in January, and now the developers at Blizzard are moving on to Season 31. The season launches on April 12th and it'll allow players to make use of Zoltun Kulle's Forbidden Archives. In practice, this means that the marquee feature in Season 31 sees the restrictions placed on Legendary powers in Kanai's Cube tossed to the side. You'll no longer be restricted to one power from the Weapon, Armor, and Jewelry categories. Instead, you can mix and match to your heart's content, making for several new build possibilities in Diablo 3.

Of course, it wouldn't be a new season without new cosmetic rewards. Starting with Season 17, Diablo 3 started to re-introduce old seasonal rewards and for Season 31, they're going back to Season 7. If you played in Season 17, there are still items to gain. Players who finish their journey will earn the Valor Portrait Frame and the Angelic Treasure Goblin Pet. There are also several pieces of seasonal content, including the return of the Sprinter/Speed Runner challenge which asks you to complete Act 1 to Act V in under an hour. Plus, there are new season journey rewards, Haedrig's Gift sets, and a new game update patch. You'll find all of that information below.

Diablo 3 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Diablo 3 Season 31 Update Notes

The Forbidden Archives await, Nephalem 📜💀



Diablo III Season 31 starts on April 12.



Details here: https://t.co/d2zriWtrhE

SEASON JOURNEY REWARDS

If you've been diligently slaying demons for the past few Seasons and reached Conqueror in the Season Journey each time, you've surely accrued a few extra stash tabs. You'll earn one additional tab each Season by finishing the Conqueror tier, up to a maximum of five:

Guardian of Sanctuary: Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment XIII within five minutes.

Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment XIII within five minutes. Gem of My Life: Level three Legendary Gems to level 55.

Level three Legendary Gems to level 55. All I Do IS Win: Complete two Conquests this Season.

Complete two Conquests this Season. Kill You: Kill Ghom at level 70 in under 30 seconds on Torment XIII difficulty.

Kill Ghom at level 70 in under 30 seconds on Torment XIII difficulty. Money Ain't A Thang: Slay Greed on Torment XIII difficulty.

Slay Greed on Torment XIII difficulty. Take U There: Reach Greater Rift level 60 Solo.

Reach Greater Rift level 60 Solo. Power Amplification: Use Kanai's Cube to augment an Ancient Legendary item with a level 50+ gem.

Use Kanai's Cube to augment an Ancient Legendary item with a level 50+ gem. Cubic Reconfiguration: Use Kanai's Cube to reforge a Legendary item.

HAEDRIG'S GIFT

Finally, the Class Sets rewarded for completing certain chapters in the Season Journey courtesy of Haedrig's Gift have rotated once more. We've listed the available Sets below. For those new to Seasons, here's how it works:

Completing Chapters 2, 3, and 4 of the Season Journey will reward you with three of Haedrig's Gifts. Each Gift contains a few pieces from one of your Class Sets. Players can only unlock one Class Set in this manner per Season across Hardcore and Non-Hardcore, so choose wisely!

The set you receive depends on the class of the character you're playing when you open each Haedrig's Gift. To collect a full Class Set, you'll need to open all three on the same character.

Here are the sets granted by Haedrig's Gift in Season 31:

Barbarian – Wrath of the Wastes

Crusader – Roland's Legacy

Demon Hunter – Unhallowed Essence

Monk – Raiment of a Thousand Storms

Necromancer – Bones of Rathma

Witch Doctor – Helltooth Harness

Wizard – Tal Rasha's Elements

PATCH 2.7.7 | GAME UPDATES