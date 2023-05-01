Diablo 4 Collector's Edition Released Early

Diablo IV is still more than a month away from release, but some fans of the series have been lucky enough to receive the collector's edition a bit early! Unfortunately, it seems these early arrivals have been limited to streamers and content creators, for the moment. Such was the case for YouTuber wudijo, who shared a video unboxing of the collector's edition this past weekend. The box has a big sign on the front that reads "do not ship before June 1st," but wudijo opened it anyway. Fittingly enough, the video starts with wudijo sitting alongside his young nephew, who is wearing a t-shirt that reads "break the rules!"

The video can be found embedded below.

For fans still on the fence about buying the collector's edition, the video gives a much closer look at its contents. Notably, it does not contain the game itself, which is likely why Blizzard had no issue sending it out early. Instead, the box contains a Candle of Creation, Occult mousepad, cloth map of Sanctuary, pin of the Horadrim, two matted fine art prints, and a 300-page art book. With a price of $96.66, Diablo fans will have to decide for themselves if the collector's edition is worth it on top of the cost of the game itself.

It's hard to say how many Diablo fans are willing to purchase a collector's edition like this one, but interest in the game itself seems to be quite high! Betas for the game have attracted a lot of attention, and a "server slam" beta is set to begin on May 12th. Blizzard is looking to push the servers to their limits during the beta, to reduce the chances of server issues when the game actually released on June 6th. Players that participate in the server slam will also have an opportunity to earn an exclusive reward. Readers can learn more abut that right here.

