Diablo 4 Dev Reveals Time Needed to Reach Level Cap

If you hope to max out your Druid, Sorceress, or any other Diablo 4 class after the game's release in June, you're going to have to grind a bit. According to a new tweet from Diablo 4 associate director Joseph Piepiora, it's going to take at least 150 hours for the average player to reach Level 100, the highest benchmark any character on the Action RPG can achieve.

Using some simple calculus, that means it'd take just under a week of playing straight-through with no breaks to max out your character. Since that's impossible, you should bet on it taking quite a while to reach max status.

Reaching level 100 will take 150+ hours for the average player experience. — Joseph Piepiora (@JPiepiora) April 23, 2023

Earlier this month, Blizzard officials announced another round of beta testing for the game. Starting May 12th, devs are opening the game up for play again, allowing gamers to tweak their classes or start new characters. Those partaking in the beta are also available to get a reward in the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy.

Those characters that manage to beat the world boss Ashava—and also happen to be Level 20 or higher—will get the trophy as a reward. Unlike the character progressions from the beta, the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy will carry over into the full game upon its release.

What is Diablo 4 about?

To learn more about Diablo 4, you can check out an official description of the game down below.

"The endless battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells rages on as chaos threatens to consume Sanctuary. With ceaseless demons to slaughter, countless Abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons, and Legendary loot, this vast, open world brings the promise of adventure and devastation. Survive and conquer darkness – or succumb to the shadows.

Create and customize your character to battle onward against the unspeakable horrors that blight this land. Choose from one of five classes, discover and experiment with a vast array of powerful equipment, and carefully select your talents and abilities to become steadfast in the face of darkness. But choose wisely; your world depends on it."

Diablo IV hits stores June 6th. Those who pre-order either the Ultimate or Digital Deluxe Editions will be able to play it four days early beginning June 2nd.