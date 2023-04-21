Diablo 4's Next Beta Offers New Exclusive Reward

Diablo 4's next beta was announced this week with the second round of testing scheduled to get underway next month. This "Server Slam" as Blizzard is calling it is meant to be an opportunity for players to pack the servers starting on May 12th in order to see how much the servers can handle. For players, this means getting to try out all the class changes and more that are being implemented after the first beta, but as Blizzard revealed on Thursday when the Server Slam was announced, there's also a new reward for players to earn if they can beat the beta's world boss, Ashava.

The reward in question is the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy, and if you want to earn it, you're going to have to kill Ashava with a Level 20 character. That last part is about the character level is important here because it means that players won't be able to hop into an Ashava fight with a low-level character just to plink away at the boss and get the reward after stronger characters do all the hard work. If you want this reward, you'll have to already have a character who's hit Level 20, and since the characters you made last time don't roll over into this beta, that also means you'll have some grinding to do before you can get the reward.

A preview of what this mount trophy looks like can be seen below courtesy of the Diablo 4 stream hosted by the game's developers this week. It features a long, claw-like appendage that'll dangle from the back of your mount to let other players know that you defeated Ashava at some point, and unlike the characters you make in this beta, this reward will indeed carry over to the full game.

For those thinking that you'll get the reward anyway because you beat Ashava with a Level 20 character in the last beta, think again. Diablo boss Rod Fergusson confirmed on Twitter that because this reward is new to this beta, it won't be given away retroactively which means you'll have to take on Ashava again to earn it.

No, it was just added to this build so will need to do it during Server Slam — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) April 20, 2023

The other rewards available during this beta are the same ones present in the last test including the Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic. Those don't have to be earned again if you got them already before.

Diablo 4's Server Slam beta is scheduled to get underway on May 12th.