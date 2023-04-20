New Diablo 4 "Server Slam" Beta Announced by Blizzard

Blizzard has announced today that it will be holding a new "Server Slam" beta for Diablo 4 in just a few short weeks. This past month, Blizzard held its long-awaited Open Beta for Diablo 4, which ended up being met with praise from most fans who ended up taking part. Now, Blizzard has confirmed that it will be having one more trial for the next mainline Diablo game in early May to prepare for its launch soon after.

Revealed during a new Diablo 4 live stream today, Blizzard announced its Server Slam test period for the game will begin on May 12th and will last until May 14th. As the name of this test period implies, Blizzard is looking to populate the Diablo 4 servers as much as it can at one time to ensure that its release in June will run smoothly. Much like the Open Beta, this Server Slam will be accessible across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Perhaps the best thing about this new trial for Diablo 4 is that it will be markedly improved compared to the iteration of the game seen in the Open Beta. Previously, Blizzard announced a number of changes that it would look to make to Diablo 4 after its beta phase wrapped. Now, those fixes will be implemented in the Server Slam version of Diablo 4, which should be quite similar to the edition of the game that will hit store shelves in June.

#DiabloIV draws near.



We've heard your feedback, it's time to visit Sanctuary once more before June.



Join the Server Slam, May 12-14 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B2fr8TF5p6 — Diablo (@Diablo) April 20, 2023

The cherry on top of this new Diablo 4 news is that all progression that players may have previously made in the Open Beta will end up carrying over to the Server Slam. Additionally, players will also be able to earn exclusive rewards for joining this test phase and completing various goals. Some of these rewards include two new titles, a Wolf Pack cosmetic, and a "Mount Trophy" that can be received by defeating Ashava.

Are you going to look to take part in this Server Slam for Diablo 4 in the coming month? Or are you instead holding out until the game releases on June 6th? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.