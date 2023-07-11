Diablo 4 Druid Shows How Overpowered the Class Is, Dealing 1 Billion Single-Hit Damage

Diablo 4 has, for the most part, been a major success for developer Blizzard Entertainment. It's already become the best-selling game in franchise history, and with Season 1 on the horizon, Blizzard has set itself up well to have a game that has a very long tail. That said, it hasn't been without its issues, particularly when it comes to the Druid class. Recently, the class had some issues with its loot table not working correctly, though Blizzard has since fixed those issues. However, some players are now showing everyone that the class might be a little overpowered.

In fact, one Twitch streamer named Moxsy uploaded a recent clip that showed him dealing 1.8 billion in damage with a single hit. The clip was first spotted by Game Rant, and we probably don't have to tell you that that is quite a bit. The way Moxsy is able to do this is by making use of what he calls the "Lightning Shred 2.0" build. Moxsy also uploaded a YouTube video explaining how the build works, but essentially, you're shredding enemies' health with lightning to make them more vulnerable to putting several stacks of damage and critical strikes. Then, you get a huge spike in hero damage and insta-kill just about any enemy.

What's going to be interesting is seeing if Blizzard addresses this build with a patch. Obviously, that kind of damage output is well ahead of most other classes, making Druids that use the build correctly overpowered. That said, we already know that Blizzard is willing to let players get a bit OP because with Season 1 they're introducing new gameplay elements that'll let everyone do exactly that. That said, this build might not be something Blizzard intended for players to use in Diablo 4, so we may see some nerfs in the coming days, potentially as part of the patch that's dropping just ahead of the first season.

Speaking of that first season, Diablo 4 Season 1 launches on July 20 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. As mentioned, a patch will be coming a few days before that will update the Eternal Realm with all the changes that are being added to that mode. Unfortunately, Blizzard wasn't able to get a leaderboard working ahead of Season 1, so dedicated players will have to wait a bit longer before they can see where they stack up.