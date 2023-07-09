Asmongold Claims Diablo 4 Will Lose Players if Blizzard Takes Too Long to "Fix" Things

It's safe to say that Diablo 4 is a hit for developer Blizzard Entertainment. It's been setting records for the developer, hitting $666 million after a week on the market, while boasting solid critical reviews. That said, while Diablo 4 has certainly not been as busted as Diablo 3 was at launch, Blizzard has had a few server issues that have hurt fans' enjoyment. Of course, Blizzard has generally been quick to fix many of the issues, but some of the larger issues haven't been addressed. For example, we know that gems getting their own tab in your storage won't be in the game until Season 2, meaning the game will have been out for several months before that quality-of-life fix comes to fruition. Things like that have left some fans concerned about the future health of Diablo 4.

One such fan is Asmongold, who recently hopped on a stream to talk about the game. There, he talked about how "outrageous" it is that Blizzard is pushing fixes for key issues back to dates that aren't even currently known. As Asmongold says, "There are obvious problems in the game right now, and the fixes for these problems are being withheld to a date after a date that we don't even know. So, it's like, 'Oh we're going to fix this in Season 2.' Well, what the f**k am I playing Season 1 for?" Essentially, the community knows there are issues that need fixing, but Blizzard is seemingly more focused on seasonal content that it hopes will make them money.

Asmongold maybe summed up the community response the best when he said, "I think what's really going to make or break the game in the next six months is if Blizzard actually fixes things proactively." Things like gem storage and inferior Resistances are known issues, but instead of those being fixed, players are getting a new battle pass when Season 1 ships on July 20. Obviously, hardcore players want that extra content, but the community is going to die off if its needs aren't met, which will mean that the revenue stream Blizzard is hoping for could bleed out much sooner than it would like.

It might be strange to look at a game as wildly successful as Diablo 4 as being "in trouble" at this point, but the potential is certainly there. Casual fans are more likely to stick around if they see Blizzard fixing the issues. If they don't, those same fans might move to the next game after they finish the campaign. Diablo 4 is an undeniable hit, but the next few months will tell us quite a bit about how much staying power it has.