Diablo 4 Report Leaks April Release Date

A pair of new reports have surfaced online and if they are accurate we now know what month Diablo 4 is releasing via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The reports claim that the game's "sizeable" marketing campaign is starting at The Game Awards 2022 in December where Blizzard will reveal that the game will release sometime in April. With a release month out in the wild, it's claimed pre-orders will open during the show and reveal various premium editions of the game and a pre-order bonus that allows those that pay early access to an open beta in February 2023.

Where does all of this information come from? Well, it comes from two separate sources. One of these sources is the Xbox Era podcast while the other is Windows Central. Both of these sources have proven reliable in the past, especially when it comes to Xbox, but both have also been off the mark with their reporting in the past as well. In other words, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have comment on either of these reports nor the speculation they have created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. And of course, if any information about a specific day in April emerges, we will also be sure to update the story.

Diablo 4 is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Officially, it's slated for release sometime in 2023, which is to say sometime between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023. Unofficially, it's releasing sometime in April, if this new report is accurate, and if things don't change, which they do all the time in game development.

"The endless battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells rages on as chaos threatens to consume Sanctuary," reads the only description of the game released so far. "With ceaseless demons to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons, and Legendary loot, this vast world brings the promise of adventure and devastation."