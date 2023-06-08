Diablo 4 Hires Megan Fox to Eulogize Your In-Game Deaths

Diablo 4 has hired Megan Fox to eulogize your in-game deaths. Blizzard and Activision are no stranger to using celebrities to advertise their games. Their games are expensive to make, so all the stops come out when it's time to start marketing these games. World of Warcraft had a pretty famous marketing campaign where celebrities like Chuck Norris, Mr. T, Ozzy Osborn, and others all shared stories about their in-game characters and how much they loved the game. Activision has also hired a ton of major league celebrities over the years to promote Call of Duty with live action commercials that feature the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Jonah Hill, Kobe Bryant, and Pete Davidson. However, the latest example of this may be the most unique.

Instead of getting a standard script about how cool this new game is, Blizzard has enlisted the help of Megan Fox for a new ad campaign for Diablo 4. The Transformers star can be seen donning a black dress in a promo talking about how she's a big fan of blood and there's lots of it in Diablo 4. From there, she tells players to submit their worst in-game deaths on Twitter and TikTok using #DiabloDeaths and if they make the cut, she'll read a eulogy inspired by the death. She notes she may even tell you that you went out a hero or a chump. It's a pretty creative bit of viral marketing and one that will likely inspire some very charming clips.

#DiabloIV is here, embrace the bloodshed.



Share videos of your in-game death on Twitter or TikTok using #DiabloDeaths for a chance to have your eulogy read by @meganfox on June 8th. pic.twitter.com/dSgG2yuNbS — Diablo (@Diablo) June 6, 2023

As of right now, we have no idea how many eulogies Megan Fox is going to record. This could be a bunch of mini-videos or it could be one big video with a handful of deaths picked out. Either way, a lot of people are singing the praises of Diablo 4 and a lot of people have died both triumphantly and pathetically since its early access release just last week.

Diablo 4 is out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. What do you think of the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.