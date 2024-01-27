Diablo 4 Gets First Update After Start of Season 3

Diablo 4's newest season of content, the Season of the Construct, just went live not long ago, but players have already been taking issues with parts of it. The same could be said for any new Diablo 4 season given how the more vocal players typically respond to them, but in the case of Season of the Construct, Blizzard has moved quickly to get another update out to address some of those problems.

That Diablo 4 update is live now, and while it's still got a lengthy set of patch notes, it's nowhere near as large as the update that kicked off Season 3 itself, so the Diablo 4 patch notes are pretty easy to get through. You can find all of those patch notes written out below with the Diablo 4 update ready to be installed across all platforms now:

Echo of Malphas

Echo of Malphas has had their Level raised from 85 to 100.

The Health pool of Echo of Malphas has been increased by 30%.

A new item—Igneous Cores—now exists for the purpose of accessing the Uber Vault and Echo of Malphas. This item will replace the usage of Pearls of Warding in providing access.

Igneous Cores have a chance to drop from Vault Heralds and are guaranteed to drop from Son of Malphas in World Tier IV.

Loot Updates

The drop rate of Unique Stones from Malphas increased from .25% to .5%.



Unique Stones now have a 3% chance of dropping from the chest after the boss.



Defeating Echo of Malphas will now reward more Legendary items. Additionally, Item Level 925 items will drop more often.

The Seneschal

Crafting a Governing or Tuning Stone will now always cost 200 Shattered Stone and 20 Iron Chunks regardless of level.

Finding a max level Governing or Tuning Stone will now grant 150 –200 Shattered Stone.

Governing and Tuning stones can now be acquired as rewards for completing Whispers.

Son of Malphas now always drops 2-3 Governing and Tuning Stones.

Stones awarded from Seneschal Stone Caches has been increased from 1 to 2 stones.

Experience requirements for Governing and Tuning Stones have been reduced so they can be ranked up more naturally with your leveling experience.

Vaults and Arcane Tremors

We have made multiple quality-of-life changes to the player experience in the Vaults and Arcane Tremors.

Consuming a Pearl of Warding at a Statue of Zoltun Kulle now grants 10 stacks of Zoltun's Warding, instead of 3.

The max stacks of Zoltun's Warding has been increased from 300 to 999.

The grace period for losing stacks of Zoltun's Warding when being hit by multiple traps at once has been increased from 1 second to 1.5 seconds. (Ex: If 3 darts hit you in the span of 1.5 seconds, you'll only lose 1 stack instead of 3).

Heralds of Malphas now guaranteed a Legendary item drop starting at Level 26, with a 15% chance to drop a second Legendary item.

Knockback has been removed from all Obelisk Hazards.

Chests will now appear after completing a Vault's ending encounter. These new chests will drop a guaranteed Legendary item starting from level 26+, with a 35% chance to drop another Legendary item.

The projectile speed from Elemental Dart hazards has been reduced by 20%.

The hitbox for floor-based Elemental Grate and Spike hazards have been reduced by roughly 15%.

The spout hitbox for Elemental Pillars has been reduced by roughly 15%.

Bug Fixes