Diablo 4 Updates Make Dungeons Less Tedious

Diablo 4's dungeons are obviously a huge part of the game given the loot opportunities they offer and the fact that they're a significant focus of the endgame, but during the game's beta, players found them to be a bit tedious in different ways. They were repetitive, some players felt, and when it came to completing objectives inside of the dungeons, players suggested that many of the actions required of them took too long whether that meant clearing out straggling enemies or channeling objects to complete objectives. To that end, Blizzard has taken the feedback into consideration and has revealed a number of different changes that'll be applied to the dungeons in an effort to make them a bit more agreeable.

A list of some of the changes being made was shared in a post from the Diablo 4 team on Friday with several grievances addressed. One of the top ones that's probably relatable to players who tried out the game in its beta stage is the situation where dungeons asked players to clear out enemies via the "Kill All Monsters" objective. That's an easy enough thing to do under most circumstances, but in some cases, enemies weren't exactly easy to find which led to a lot of backtracking just to find the remaining enemies. Blizzard's fixing that by making it so that "small numbers of straggling monsters will seek out the player to help complete the Kill All Monsters objective."

Other positive changes include extra resources and lowered cooldowns when gathering Animus and a decreased channel time for depositing Animus. It previously took three seconds to deposit, for some reason, but it's now instant. For players in a party who are sent out to grab key items needed to advance in dungeons while the others wait by an objective, those players ferrying the items also get a speed boost now.

"While carrying the Ancient's Statue, Bloodstone, Mechanical Box, or Stone Carving, you will receive a Momentum bonus granting a 25% move speed increase to you and nearby allies," the notes said.

Blizzard summed up these changes which can be seen in full here by saying that the hope is that all of these adjustments make dungeons less tedious and that this was just a starting point for further changes.

"While our dungeons offer a variety of Objectives to complete, player feedback stated that the action of completing each Objective felt tedious. We hope that providing bonuses, such as the increase to mobility while carrying certain Objective items, will streamline and vary the experience of completing Objectives. This adjustment is merely a starting point, and we intend to extend this philosophy to keys in a future update."