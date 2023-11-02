Bethesda Makes AAA Game Free to Download and Keep

Bethesda has made a AAA game free to download, play, and keep. There are some requirements players need to meet first though. The first is that this offer is only available via PC. The game in question is available on consoles, but the free download is only for PC codes of the game. If you're on console, you're out of luck and will need to buy the game outright like everyone else. The second catch is this offer comes the way of Prime Gaming, which means it's limited to those with an Amazon Prime subscription. No Amazon Prime subscription, no party.

As for the free game, it comes from the wonderful year of 2019 and from developer Avalanche Studios, the studio best known for the Just Cause series. If these dots haven't connected in your mind, the mystery game is Rage 2, which released to Metacritic scores of 67 to 73, with said scores varying depending on the platform. In other words, the AAA first-person shooter did not live up to expectations, which may explain why there's been no word of Rage 3 since then.

"Dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order," reads an official pitch of the game. "Rage 2 brings together two studio powerhouses-Avalanche Studios, masters of open world insanity, and id Software, creators of the first-person shooter -to deliver a carnival of carnage where you can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything."

The game's official description continues: "An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth's population, and humanity's numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you'll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all."

This offer is available for a limited time. More specifically, it's only available to download for the month of November. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep, but you must claim this offer within the month of November before it expires.