Diablo 4's Murmuring Obols and Whispering Explained

Diablo 4 is officially available to the masses, launching Monday night in most markets around the world. While the game itself is largely faithful to its three predecessors, some new mechanics have been introduced to reward both franchise mainstays and newcomers alike. That includes the likes of Murmuring Obols and Whispering Keys, two items needed for a couple of the game's newest functions.

In fact, you've probably seen either of the items drop on the ground or noticed a locked chest that can only be opened with a key. Luckily for you, we know what to do with both of them.

What do I do with Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4?

If you've partaken in any of the game's in-game events, it's all but guaranteed you've seen Murmuring Obols drop on the ground once completed. There's even a special location for the purple-hued items on your inventory screen, next to your gold count. Even though they're so prevalent in the game, you can only use them at one place.

The biggest cities throughout Sanctuary have a Purveyor of Curiosities, which you can think of as the demonic equivalency of a somebody dishing out lotto tickets. You spend your Murmuring Obols to gamble with the Purveyor, who will give you a random item of any variety. After you choose which category of item you want, the Purveyor will assign you a completely random item, anywhere from Common all the way up to Legendary.

There happens to be a slight catch given your Murmuring Obol stash does max out, so there will come a time you'll have to spend some of them before you're able to pick up any more.

Where do I find Whispering Keys in Diablo 4?

When it comes to Whispering Keys, they only have one purpose in the game, at least as of now at launch. Whispering Keys are required to unlock to the rare Silent Chests randomly placed around Sanctuary. To get Whispering Keys, you can buy them from the Purveyor for some of your Murmuring Obol stash.

Though it might seem like a hassle at the moment, the Silent Chests tend to drop loot much rarer than what you'd find from a regular chest.

Diablo 4 is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.