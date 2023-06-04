Diablo 4: What are the KFC Rewards and How to Get Them

Diablo 4 is full of weapons and items to find and use to turn your character into a killing machine. However, it's not just the minions of Lillith that have new items for you to earn. Blizzard has also teamed up with Colonel Sanders to give anyone who buys a KFC sandwich one of five new cosmetics. Unfortunately, the process for getting all the cosmetics isn't completely clear as it requires you to do a few specific things to get the cosmetics into your account. Here are all the rewards and everything you need to do to get them.

All Diablo 4 KFC Rewards

All five cosmetics are different types of weapon skins that you can add, though it's worth noting that none of them are as wacky as you might assume. Instead, the team at Blizzard has elected to focus more on puns while giving fans a skin that should still fit into Diablo 4's normal aesthetic. Here are the five rewards:

The Vessel of the Eleven – a Druid-exclusive off-hand totem.

The Thrumming Axle – a staff cosmetic.

The Dread Pheasant Slayer – a bow cosmetic.

The Hand of Gallus – a polearm cosmetic.

The Foul Reaper – a two-handed scythe cosmetic.

How to Get KFC Rewards in Diablo 4

The process for getting the KFC rewards is pretty simple when you know what to do. You can get your first reward by simply logging into or creating a KFC account and syncing it with your Battle.net account. This gets you started, but if you want more cosmetics, you'll need to start eating some KFC.

To get the rest of the rewards, you need to buy one of the sandwiches that are tied to the deal. However, you can't buy them in person. You'll need to buy them either online or via the KFC app while using the account you used to get the first reward. It's also worth noting that you can't just get several sandwiches at once and get all cosmetics. You'll need to make multiple orders to get them all. From there, simply go into your KFC account and redeem the rewards and they should be available in Diablo 4 the next time you log back in.

Diablo 4's crossover with KFC ends on July 2. You'll have until July 15 to redeem any rewards you've unlocked, but July 2 is the cut-off date for actually making the purchases. Whether you take advantage of this deal or not, Diablo 4 has been received very well during its early access period and will hopefully get even better as things like the season pass become available.