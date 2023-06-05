Diablo 4: Where Do I Find Crushed Beast Bones?

Players are now once again traversing a new region of Sanctuary, one crafted by Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred. Those who pre-ordered Diablo 4 have been able to get hours of game time in thanks to early access, getting familiar with the new mechanics and corners of the franchise before the general on-sale date beginning June 6th.

With many getting far into the game, one recurring question amongst many has continued popping up. In fact, you're probably wondering about it yourself...

What are crushed beast bones?

As part of the role-playing aspect of Diablo 4, crushed beast bones are one of the dozens of materials you'll encounter while slaying beasts while roaming Sanctuary. Unlike gallowvine, iron chunks, and rawhide which are found anywhere you look, crushed beast bones are awfully hard to find. In previous iterations of the game, players were able to purchase healing potions are various levels. Here, they aren't able to do that and instead, all potions that drop in the game are one and the same. Players can only level their healing potions up by visiting the various Alchemists stationed around Sanctuary.

That's were things get tricky. Crushed beast bones are required to level your health potions up from Tiny Healing Potions to Minor Healing Potions, only for the materials to be one of the more unique objects in the game.

Where do I find crushed beast bones?

According to the game itself, crushed beast bones are "found by killing beasts and animals, as well as werecreatures." On the surface, you might think that's all fine and dandy given werewolves, bears, and other lycan-based beasts are prevalent early on in the game in the Fractured Peaks and Scosglen areas. Except crushed beast bones don't drop too often.

Fortunately for those hoping to get the five crushed beast bones needed to upgrade to Minor Healing Potions, there's at least one mini-boss that will give you all five at once. Not too far north of Farobru waypoint is a vampiric boss named Lord Eonan. Take the waypoint to Farobru and head north out of the settlement into the Deep Forest. Hook a quick left at the first possible moment and head west until you find he and his cronies.

Diablo 4 is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms for those who earned early access by pre-ordering the Deluxe and Ultimate packages of the game. Those who haven't pre-ordered, or pre-ordered the basic package, will be able to begin playing the game on June 6th.