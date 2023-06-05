Diablo 4: How to Summon a Golem Explained

Diablo 4 has officially launched thanks to an extended early access period, allowing gamers to dive back into the world of Sanctuary with a massive new story. At launch, the action RPG launched with five classes from across the franchise's history, including that of Necromancer, the death-dealing favorite of many fans of the franchise. It's only the second time the class has been included at launch across Blizzard's four games, and the publisher wanted to make sure the long-time favorites were rewarded for their patience.

That's why they made sure to include Golem as one of the Necromancer's many skills, a move that allows the player to form a meaty monster from the corpses of slain beasts nearby. If you're playing a Necromancer and haven't found out how to create your own golem, have no fear—we've got you covered.

How do I make a golem in Diablo 4?

The basis of a Necromancer is their ability to raise the dead to act on their behalf. As you wander Sanctuary, you'll often see members of the class running around with their armies of skeleton warriors, crafted using skills available to the class from the earliest moments of the game.

The Golem skill, however, doesn't get unlocked until much later. In fact, you won't even be able to use the skill until you reach Level 25. Even then, there's an added process to the skill rather than simply assigning the point on your skill tree. Once your Necromancer character reachers Level 25, you'll need to complete the Call of the Underworld quest.

The quest is unlocked once you reach Level 25 and can be activated be visiting an NPC named Maltorius. Maltorius is located to the northwest of Menestad near the Shrine of Rathma and will ask you to complete the task of collecting a dozen Unbroken Bones. Kill enough nearby Bone Warriors to collect their bones and return to Maltorius to get your next task.

(Photo: Call of the Underworld quest location)

That task will lead you to a locale called the Bitter Cave, south of where you first speak to Maltorius. Once at the Bitter Cave, a simple dungeon, you'll make your way through plenty of minions before finding the Jar of Souls, the vile artifact you need to return to Maltorius. Once the Jar of Souls is return to the NPC and the quest is complete, you'll instantly unlock the Golem skill, which you can then assign to your skill bar.

From there, you can level up your golem to one of three different types: Bone, Blood, and Iron. It will begin as Bone and using the Necromancer's Book of the Dead, you can level up each respective type. Blood-type Golems are available once you reach Level 28 while Iron-type Golems will be available to your character once you reach Level 32.

Diablo 4 is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms for those who earned early access by pre-ordering the Deluxe and Ultimate packages of the game. Those who haven't pre-ordered, or pre-ordered the basic package, will be able to begin playing the game on June 6th.