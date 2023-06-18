Diablo 4 Developers Promise to Fix the Game's Most Annoying Inventory Feature

Diablo 4 has been out in the wild for a few weeks now and developer Blizzard has been steadily making changes to help improve the game's performance and balance. In fact, late last week the team held a developer stream to talk about some of the fixes they have coming down the pike, as well as reveal some new information about what's coming in Season 1. One of the main sources of frustration for players in the early days has been that Gems take up space in your main inventory. During this event, Blizzard revealed that it will be making changes to fix this issue in Diablo 4, it just might not be doing so as soon as most players would like.

As first spotted by Gamesradar, Diablo 4 game director Joe Shely directly addressed the issue, saying, "The idea is to change the way you acquire Gems so they are a shelve in your materials or currency tab, rather than your inventory." Essentially, Blizzard is planning to take Gems out of your normal inventory slot and instead make them into a material. That will then free up tons of space for players to store more important gear like weapons and armor. Of course, the new issue with all this is that Blizzard isn't planning to introduce the feature until Season 2 launches.

Currently, we don't know exactly when Season 2 in Diablo 4 will even launch. Season 1 is supposed to come out sometime in the latter half of July, but Blizzard has not given fans a solid date just yet. Season 2 should then follow sometime in October if Blizzard sticks with seasons being around three months in length. That said, with the first season not even having a firm launch date yet, we wouldn't be too surprised to see Season 2 moved around a bit if Blizzard needs to address any major issues.

Either way, it's hard to deny that Diablo 4 launched in a great spot despite any problems players are having with Gems taking up too much space. Plus, Blizzard is showing that it is ready to listen to fans and implement changes that address their concerns. You'd like to see them be able to implement fixes for things like this a bit quicker, but Diablo 4 will likely be around for several years, so waiting three months won't feel very long in hindsight.