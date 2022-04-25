Diablo Immortal Release Date Announced

✖

Diablo Immortal, the upcoming free-to-play video game for mobile devices, will officially release on June 2nd for Android and iOS, Blizzard Entertainment announced today. In addition to the official release date for the mobile title, Blizzard Entertainment also revealed that Diablo Immortal is coming to PC on the same day, though that version will be a free-to-play open beta at the start.

According to the announcement, Diablo Immortal is the largest Diablo video game that Blizzard has ever released in terms of distinct zones, unique encounters, and so on. It is also, as has been clear from the start, the first time a Diablo video game has been built explicitly for mobile -- which means that the PC version actually has to adapt from that starting point. Finger tapping and swiping controls on the mobile version have been translated to mouse and keyboard actions on PC, but Diablo Immortal on PC also notably includes an option for WASD movement that has not traditionally been available in previous Diablo titles.

"The decision to develop Diablo Immortal for PC was one that the team went back and forth on for a large part of the development process," stated Blizzard Entertainment as part of the announcement that the title would also be coming to PC. "On one hand, we felt that we wouldn't be doing the title justice by releasing a game originally designed for mobile on PC; on the other hand, we wanted to make sure the game reached as many players as possible—especially our most dedicated PC fans. In the end, the deciding factor was that we knew many of you would attempt to play this game through an emulator, thus leading us towards building a better experience."

As noted above, Diablo Immortal is set to officially release for Android and iOS devices on June 2nd. On that same day, the free-to-play title will launch an Open Beta on PC as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Diablo video game right here.

What do you think about the release date that has been announced for Diablo Immortal? Are you interested in checking out the PC Open Beta for the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!