Diddy Kong Coming to Mario Tennis Aces

Nintendo has confirmed that long-time Donkey Kong Country favorite Diddy Kong will be joining the ranks in Aces next month, and there’s an easy way to unlock him as a playable character.

So here’s what you need to do to add him to your arsenal. There will be an online tournament taking place from September 1 through 30. During that time, if you take part in it in any shape or form, you’ll unlock him early.

But even if you don’t, it’s not a big worry. He’ll be unlocked for all players once the tournament concludes on September 30, so everyone will be able to enjoy him.

Diddy Kong is a character that fits right in with the “Speedy” class of the group. He’s quite a blur on the tennis court, delivering with a special shot that involves him swinging around with a vine to build up momentum, as well as holding onto the ball with the help of his tail, leaving his hands free for better securing of his racket. You can see him in action in the brief trailer above and see what he’s made of, but you’d best prepare for his speed and strength!

Hopefully we’ll be seeing a few other characters join the ranks in the months ahead to keep the longevity of Aces going, along with other tweaks to keep the tennis party going. Nintendo hasn’t announced anything yet, but fingers crossed we’ll see more players.

If you prefer, you can also catch Diddy Kong in action with Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for Switch. The Wii U hit was ported to Nintendo’s console over the summer, complete with a new playable character, Funky Kong, that makes the difficulty a little more bearable for rookie players. And more than likely, Diddy will also be featured in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, where he can take on the likes of King K. Rool and Donkey Kong in the same shot. No hard feelings, brah.

Mario Tennis Aces is available now for Nintendo Switch.