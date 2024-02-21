Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 9 Revealed, Coming Next Week

Gameloft has officially revealed that update 9 for Disney Dreamlight Valley will be released on February 28th. As previously revealed, the update will see the debut of Monsters, Inc. star Mike Wazowski, and a realm based on the movies. The update is appropriately titled The Laugh Floor, and will be free for all players. Those that don't mind spending some in-game currency can also expect a new Star Path alongside it. Some of the Star Path rewards will include avatar designs, which will allow player characters to better fit in with the monster theme. For example, one of the Star Path rewards is a Medusa-like hair design based on Celia, Mike's girlfriend.

The new load screen for Disney Dreamlight Valley featuring Mike Wazowski and Sully can be found in the Tweet embedded below, as well as some new music.

Mark your calendars and get ready to roar with laughter!✨ #DisneyDreamlightValley 's 9th Update – The Laugh Floor – arrives on February 28th, free for all players! pic.twitter.com/Ms9hD1livG — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 21, 2024

It's interesting to see Sully present, as the character had not been announced previously as part of the update. At this time, it's not clear if he'll be joining the valley as well, or if he'll remain in the Monsters, Inc. realm. The two characters have been best buds since meeting in college, so it does make sense to have both present!

Disney Dreamlight Valley 2024 Updates

While Sully is a surprise, today's announcement for update 9 isn't, as Gameloft had previously confirmed that it would be released in late winter. The developer released a roadmap for the game late last year, which laid out several things that will be coming through summer 2024. Some of that content will be free, like next week's update, while others will be part of the game's paid DLC expansion, which was released late last year. Following update 9, players can expect update 10 in early spring, which seems to herald the arrival of Daisy Duck. Update 11 will be coming in late spring, and it appears it will feature a new realm based on Mulan. Finally, the summer will see update 12, alongside Tiana from The Princess and the Frog.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 9: What We Know

In addition to the arrival of the Monsters, Inc. realm and the new Star Path, players can expect to see some other changes to Disney Dreamlight Valley. Earlier this month, Gameloft teased that players will be able to rename their player character for the first time. The option will allow players to do so as often as they like.

That's one of the few things we know for sure about the new update, though we should have patch notes ahead of the update's release. Gameloft has also been teasing an overhaul for Scrooge's store. Players can expect to see "improved stock rotation, doors, increased daily catalog purchase limit, along with more pedestals to purchase from."

Are you excited for the new update to Disney Dreamlight Valley? What do you want to see added to the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!