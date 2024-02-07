Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New Feature Coming in Update 9

It's been a quiet year for Disney Dreamlight Valley so far, with little in the way of news since 2024 began. However, developer Gameloft has been starting to tease update 9, and has even revealed the first feature players can expect to see. Update 9 does not have a release date yet, but when it arrives, players will have the ability to rename their player character. The name change option won't be a one-time thing, either; players will be able to change their name on a daily basis if they so choose.

Gameloft revealed this new feature via the game's official Twitter account, and the Tweet can be found embedded below.

Sunday: Jeff

Monday: Geoff

Tuesday: Jefferson



Pick a new name any time you wish with the Name Change option – arriving in Update 9! ✨ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 6, 2024

At this time, the only other detail we know about update 9 is that it will also feature the debut of Mike Wazowski from Pixar's Monsters, Inc. series. According to the game's previously revealed roadmap, update 9 will be released in "late winter," which means players can probably expect to see it sometime this month, or at least in the next few weeks. As a result, we should expect to see more info revealed in the days leading up to it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley in 2024

Mike Wazowski is one of several characters that has been teased for Disney Dreamlight Valley in 2024. Gameloft has also dropped hints about Daisy Duck arriving in update 10, Mulan coming in update 11, and Tiana in update 12, though some of these hints have been more ambiguous than others. Those updates would bring the game through summer 2024, when we can likely expect to see a new roadmap. All of these characters will be added through free updates.

Those that purchased Disney Dreamlight Valley's paid expansion A Rift in Time shouldn't expect to see additional exclusive content until spring, when new content will appear alongside update 10. That update will see "a very lucky villager" added, as well as the new Ancient's Landing area. Players have been trying to guess who that character might be since the roadmap's release, but Gameloft hasn't offered any hints since.

The Future of Disney Dreamlight Valley

Beyond these upcoming villagers, Gameloft has been asking players about which characters they'd like to see added to the game. Last month, the game's official Twitter account shared a survey in which participants could vote on new pairs of characters. The options included Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King, Rex and Bo Peep from Toy Story, and Cogsworth and Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast. At this time, we don't know which of these options will make it into the game, or when they might arrive. Either way, it's clear that Gameloft is letting players have a voice in where Disney Dreamlight Valley goes from here, and that should be good news for players.

Have you been enjoying Disney Dreamlight Valley lately? What are you hoping to see from update 9? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!