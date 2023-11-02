Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals A Rift In Time Expansion Pass

Disney Dreamlight Valley will finally fully launch on December 5, though it won't be a free-to-play game as originally planned. Instead, the long-time early-access game will be released with three different paid versions. Alongside the announcement of the paid versions, developer Gameloft revealed that Disney Dreamlight Valley will get a new expansion pass called A Rift in Time. However, the team did not tell players exactly what the new expansion pass would include. Fortunately, they changed all that today with a new trailer showing off everything coming with the A Rift in Time expansion.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time Expansion Pack

The expansion pass will take players through a new story starring Tangled's Rapznsuzel, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, and EVE from Wall-E. The expansion's main quest will be a three-parter that will see players "mend the very fabric of time itself." The first part will drop on December 5, while the other two acts will periodically come out over the first bit of 2024.

In addition to the new characters, the expansion takes players to an entire landmass called Eternity Isle, which features three new biomes. Players will explore "the shores of Ancient's Landing, the sunny stretches of the Glittering Dunes, and the jungle depths of the Wild Tangle." In short, it's going to be a massive new story for players to dive into and should provide them with plenty to do over the next few months.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Upcoming Free Content

Of course, even if you don't buy the new expansion, there is still going to be quite a bit to do. On December 5, players will see Jack Skellington from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas come to the Valley. Gameloft is teasing that his inclusion will see a new holiday event come to DDV. The full launch will also include a new multiplayer mode called the ValleyVerse, which lets two to four friends hop into each other's Valleys.

Past that, fans can expect a new Realm Door to open in early 2024. Mike Wazowski from Monster's Inc. is on the teaser, so you can expect it to have something to do with that universe. Then, early spring 2024 will bring a new Villager, and late spring will add another Realm. Finally, summer will bring a new princess to the mix. It looks like that will be Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, but we'll know for sure soon.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The full launch will hit shelves on December 5 alongside the A Rift in Time expansion pack.