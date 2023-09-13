Disney Dreamlight Valley Releases Enchanted Adventure Launch Trailer

Disney Dreamlight Valley's highly-anticipated Enchanted Adventure update released today, and Gameloft has dropped an all-new trailer to celebrate. Today's update mostly centers on Beauty and the Beast, adding a new realm based on the animated film, and making Belle and Beast new characters that can be brought to the valley. Today's launch trailer puts a lot of focus on both characters, and their interactions with the valley's residents. Viewers can also get a closer look at the new Haunted Holiday Star Path that has also been made available today.

The launch trailer for Disney Dreamlight Valley's Enchanted Adventure update can be found below.

Haunted Holiday Star Path

A few days ago, Gameloft offered a few teases for the Haunted Holiday Star Path, but today's launch trailer has given a much closer look at what players can expect to see. Players will be able to get new outfits for their character based on The Nightmare Before Christmas, including one inspired by Jack Skellington, and another based on Oogie Boogie. The residents of Dreamlight Valley will also have new looks to unlock, including a devil costume for Stitch, a pirate costume for Donald, and more. There will also be a number of new furniture options to unlock, including the organ from The Haunted Mansion, a fountain that appeared in The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more.

Premium Shop Additions

Fitting the Halloween theme, the Premium Shop got some big new additions today! Players can make their house look like Disney's Haunted Mansion, and they'll also be able to purchase the Hollywood Tower Hotel from the Tower of Terror ride. Readers should be advised that there have been some technical issues with the Haunted Mansion bundle, and it has been temporarily removed from the game. Those that were able to purchase the bundle before its removal will still have it, but are being advised not to apply the Haunted "Before Christmas" Mansion skin to their home, as it will cause Error #201 to occur. Hopefully the problem will be resolved quickly!

Earlier this year, the Premium Shop received its first Dream Bundle, focused on WALL-E. A new Dream Style has been added to the Premium Shop today, this time for Ursula. Players that purchase the bundle will allow Ursula to take her human form from The Little Mermaid as "Vanessa." Doing so will result in exclusive quests, furniture and other bonuses. That caused a little bit of controversy when the WALL-E bundle released, but it doesn't seem that Gameloft plans on moving away from Dream Bundles anytime soon. Players will just have to be careful how they choose to spend their Moonstones, and take advantage of opportunities to earn more.

Are you looking forward to Disney Dreamlight Valley's new update? What are you most looking forward to in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!