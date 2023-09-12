Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals September Update Release Date, Patch Notes

Disney Dreamlight Valley's Enchanted Adventure update is arriving this week, allowing players the chance to visit a new realm based on Beauty and the Beast. The update will release on September 13th, and players will be able to have Belle and the Beast join their village. As expected, the update's release will coincide with the next Star Path, Haunted Holiday. A few days ago, Gameloft gave players a chance to see some of the rewards that can be unlocked, including a Halloween costume for Stitch, as well as furniture items based on The Nightmare Before Christmas and Pirates of the Caribbean. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS:

A new Realm door opens! Explore the enchanting Beauty and the Beast Realm and unearth its secrets.

Two new characters! Belle and Beast arrive in the Valley, alongside brand new Friendship Quests and items.

Get ready to stretch those legs! The optional Ursula's Transformation Dream Bundle arrives in the Premium Shop, introducing a new Dream Style for Ursula that transforms her into her human form, and serves up exclusive quests, outfits, accessories and furniture.

Trick AND treat! The new Haunted Holiday Star Path puts the focus on frightful fun, including a wide array of costumes and décor to help you prepare your Valley for the Halloween season.

New quests! Help The Forgotten settle into the Valley over the course of the update with a series of quests.

More optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time that are bound to fit your seasonal vibe, including an iconic hill, some Disneyland staples, and much more!

New weekly DreamSnaps challenges to help you get in the festive spirit and show off your costuming creativity.

Bring on the candy! Last year's in-game candy event returns, giving you another chance to earn rewards by completing seasonal Dreamlight Duties, available from October 24 to November 1.

Up your crafting productivity! When crafting fences and paths, you will receive more units of the crafted item.

Fill out those Collections! Items previously found exclusively in pouches can now be found in Scrooge McDuck's Store.



TOP BUG FIXES:

Improved memory optimization for increased stability.

Various improvements to DreamSnaps stability and performance.

"Sprouting a Story" quest: Fixed an issue is which the storybook page in Mother Gothel's house was unreachable.

"What's Left Behind" quest: Fixed an issue in which players were unable to speak with The Forgotten

"Boss Up" quest: Fixed an issue in which Scar's Lure would disappear for some players.

"Meddling Mirabel" quest: Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to collect the cash register key needed to progress in this quest.

"Eyes in the Dark" quest: Fixed an issue in which the bridge did not appear to lower across the river and the cutscene did not play.

The Forgotten will now change their appearance to match the player's avatar shortly after leaving the Wardrobe menu.

Added new animation and VFX to The Forgotten.

Various UI and localization fixes.

Various visual and sound fixes.

Various additional bug fixes and optimizations.



Are you looking forward to Disney Dreamlight Valley's new update? What are you most looking forward to in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!