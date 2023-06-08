Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New WALL-E Content, But Some Fans Aren't Happy

Today saw the release of Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 5, which provides players with a ton of free content. However, players that are willing to part with some Moonstones will also be able to check out the game's first ever Dream Bundle. The first Dream Bundle centers on WALL-E, giving the lovable robot a Dream Style inspired by his favorite movie, Hello Dolly. In addition to this new style for WALL-E, players will be able to unlock other new clothing options, as well as exclusive quests tied to WALL-E.

"Ultimate fans of WALL·E who purchase this optional Dream Bundle will also be rewarded with a variety of new character quests featuring themes of matchmaking, party planning, and an iconic boot-turned-vase. Along your adventures, you'll also unlock exclusive clothing options that match WALL·E's Dream Style so you can look your Sunday best," the game's website reads.

Unfortunately, not everyone is happy about the new paid option. The price is fairly steep for what players are getting; at 4,000 Moonstones, the price is 1,500 more Moonstones than the Star Path costs, and it seems like players get a lot less out of it. Given how Moonstones are priced in the game, players will have to spend more than $15 to get this Dream Style! If the bundle only included aesthetic options, it would be easier to skip, but many fans have taken issue with the presence of quests in the Dream Bundle.

It will be interesting to see if Gameloft takes pricing into consideration for future Dream Bundles! The developer has listened closely to Dreamlight Valley fans over the last few months, adding several options based on feedback. It's possible we could see the cost drop for future options, or the elimination of quests from Dream Bundles, if players feel strongly enough about it. For now, fans will just have to wait and see, and vote with their dollar!

Do you plan on purchasing the Dream Bundle for WALL-E? How do you feel about the paid elements in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!